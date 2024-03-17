Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s favorable NCAA Tournament draw

The Kentucky Wildcats draw the 3-seed in the South Region. They will be taking on Oakland. If the Cats win that game, waiting for them in the Round of 32 will be the winner of Texas Tech/North Carolina State.

Kentucky gets a rather favorable draw after a disappointing end to the SEC Tournament, hanging on to a 3-seed by a thread, while Auburn got shafted and given a 4-seed in UConn’s region.

They didn’t do themselves any favors, falling to Texas A&M in the quarters of the SEC tournament, their second straight exit in the quarters of the SEC tournament.

However, according to John Calipari, now is when the real tournament starts. Kentucky will hope to get to at least the second weekend for the first time since 2019, when they reached the Elite Eight.

After all the talk, Kentucky ends up safely as a 3-seed, seemingly never in doubt. How are you feeling about Kentucky’s draw in the South region? Are the Wildcats destined for a run?

Kentucky is the No. 3 seed in the South Region, facing No. 14 seed Oakland in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Potential 2nd round game vs. No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 11 NC State.



No. 1 seed is Houston, No. 2 seed is Marquette.



MORE: https://t.co/AZMH7hx916 pic.twitter.com/q1w05Jd8UM — KSR (@KSRonX) March 17, 2024

Houston not the 1 most ideal one seed for Kentucky and it's hard for me to see them losing before the Elite Eight. But overall the bracket doesn't seem unfair in either direction. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 17, 2024

Kentucky can’t complain about its bracket. Good path if they take care of business — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 17, 2024

Kentucky has a sweet path toward the Final Four. Congratulations also to WKU and Morehead.



Don’t book any baby showers, grandparents birthday parties, or pickle ball tournaments for the next three weekends in Kentucky.



The Commonwealth is focused. #MarchMadness — Terry Meiners ™️ (@terrymeiners) March 17, 2024

Kentucky is 16-2 all-time (.889) against schools currently in the Horizon League, including 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament (defeated IUPUI in the 2003 Round Of 64; defeated Northern Kentucky in the 2017 Round Of 64) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 17, 2024

Cats draw Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/nO7kTR2VyX — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 17, 2024

Kentucky is 1-3 vs. teams from the South Region, with all four games coming against SEC competition.



Texas A&M (0-2)

Florida (1-1) — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 17, 2024

Tennessee and St Peter’s both looking for that 2nd Elite 8 appearance — Mitch Barnhart Burner (@KnoxvilleMitch) March 17, 2024

John Calipari predicting Pittsburgh, Brooklyn or Spokane for Kentucky’s opening rounds.



“Whether you’re a 3,4 or 5 (seed) — they’re all the same.” pic.twitter.com/jtQHGmj645 — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) March 17, 2024

Thank God I can cancel the flight to Spokane pic.twitter.com/xKUX4nAf8W — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 17, 2024

You take Kentucky's draw as a 3-seed over Iowa State as a 2-seed every single day. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) March 17, 2024

The Cats are heading to Pittsburgh as the No. 3 seed in the South Region.. Will face Oakland Thursday #BBN pic.twitter.com/Sedc1Oz8H0 — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) March 17, 2024

How are we feeling about this first weekend, BBN? pic.twitter.com/07NyomHAMn — Rupp To No Good Podcast (@RuppToNoGood) March 17, 2024

Tre Mitchell and Adou Thiero get to go home and play in Pittsburgh https://t.co/DIRBvRtlR6 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 17, 2024

Calipari’s short speech to the team right before the bracket was revealed



Right before this, he asked how many of them had dreamed of this moment their whole lives & the whole team raised their hands #BBN pic.twitter.com/tjma2EDxxM — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 17, 2024

On TV they say Cal has changed his philosophy to be more offensive minded.



Cal says “No. I just don’t have any defenders.” — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeJr) March 17, 2024

Don’t fall in love with the bracket. Don’t fall in love with the bracket. Don’t fall in love with the bracket. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 17, 2024

You simply cannot complain about Kentucky's draw. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) March 17, 2024

3 seed Kentucky vs. Oakland in Pittsburgh on Thursday.



Texas Tech or NC State if the Cats win that one.



2 seed and possible Sweet 16 matchup is Marquette.



Houston the 1 seed in that bracket. Regional would be in Dallas. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) March 17, 2024

Mark Titus and Brandon Walker had surprised reactions to Kentucky as a 3



Mentioned later that if Kentucky is on upset watch, they don’t expect it to be against Oakland pic.twitter.com/E7Llujz4BX — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 17, 2024

Kentucky players very happy with Pittsburgh. Big cheer at John Calipari’s house. — John Clay (@johnclayiv) March 17, 2024

A reminder that Lunardi was close to dropping Kentucky to a 5-seed and the Wildcats ended up with a 3. — Anthony Wireman (@awireman) March 17, 2024

One thing to know about Oakland right off the bat…they play zone.



In theory, it’s really hard to zone this Kentucky team. However, I hate having to prepare for something “random” in Round 1.



Not worried about it…but it’s an added wrinkle that could cause some issues. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 17, 2024

Looks like there is only one top-20 defense in Kentucky's region and they are on the other side of the bracket. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) March 17, 2024

Bio Blast: Oakland Golden Grizzlies



-Won the Horizon League. 23-11 overall.

-KenPom #137 (135 O, 165 D).

-High volume 3pt shooting team. Making 35.1%.

-Trey Townsend will be a difficult/unique matchup. Excellent player.

-Jack Gohlke is an ELITE shooter.

-Very undersized. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 17, 2024

