Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s favorable NCAA Tournament draw

The Cats got a good path. Can they take advantage?

By Ianteasley
Tre Mitchell UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats draw the 3-seed in the South Region. They will be taking on Oakland. If the Cats win that game, waiting for them in the Round of 32 will be the winner of Texas Tech/North Carolina State.

Kentucky gets a rather favorable draw after a disappointing end to the SEC Tournament, hanging on to a 3-seed by a thread, while Auburn got shafted and given a 4-seed in UConn’s region.

They didn’t do themselves any favors, falling to Texas A&M in the quarters of the SEC tournament, their second straight exit in the quarters of the SEC tournament.

However, according to John Calipari, now is when the real tournament starts. Kentucky will hope to get to at least the second weekend for the first time since 2019, when they reached the Elite Eight.

After all the talk, Kentucky ends up safely as a 3-seed, seemingly never in doubt. How are you feeling about Kentucky’s draw in the South region? Are the Wildcats destined for a run?

