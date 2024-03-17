The full 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket

March Madness has officially arrived, and the 2024 NCAA Tournament field of 68 is set.

It’s been a thrilling ride getting here, especially for the Kentucky Wildcats, who showed plenty of potential throughout the season. And despite some painful setbacks, John Calipari and his bunch did just enough to earn a top-four seed in the Big Dance, as they’ll be the South Region 3-seed.

Can the Cats make it to the second weekend for the first time since 2019? Is this the year they reach the Final Four for the first time in a decade? We’ll find out soon enough.

Below is the entire bracket for this year’s Big Dance!

