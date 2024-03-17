Kentucky was 11th in NCAA Tournament seed rankings list

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set, and your Kentucky Wildcats will be a 3-seed in the Big Dance.
After enduring a rocky season to this point, it was anyone’s guess whether Kentucky would be a 3 or 4-seed in the field of 68.
Thankfully, the Cats earned a 3-seed in what looks like a somewhat favorable path in the South Region. If they face the highest seed in each round, a path to the Final Four would feature Oakland, Texas Tech, Marquette, and Houston.
Not ‘too’ difficult compared to, say, Auburn, who won the SEC Tournament but was still a 4-seed with a potential Final Four path of Yale, San Diego State, UConn, and Iowa State.
How close were the Cats to dropping to that 4-seed line? Just two spots, actually, while edging out fellow blue bloods Duke (13th overall) and Kansas (14th).
Here is a full ranking of how the selection committee seeded all 68 teams.
1. UConn
2. Houston
3. Purdue
4. North Carolina
5. Tennessee
6. Arizona
7. Marquette
8. Iowa State
9. Baylor
10. Creighton
11. Kentucky
12. Illinois
13. Duke
14. Kansas
15. Auburn
16. Alabama
17. BYU
18. San Diego State
19. Wisconsin
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Gonzaga
22. Clemson
23. Texas Tech
24. South Carolina
25. Florida
26. Washington State
27. Texas
28. Dayton
29. Nebraska
30. Utah State
31. Florida Atlantic
32. Mississippi State
33. Michigan State
34. Texas A&M
35. TCU
36. Northwestern
37. Nevada
38. Boise State
39. Colorado
40. Drake
41. Virginia
42. New Mexico
43. Oregon
44. Colorado State
45. North Carolina State
46. Duquesne
47. Grand Canyon
48. James Madison
49. McNeese
50. UAB
51. Vermont
52. Yale
53. Samford
54. Charleston
55. Oakland
56. Akron
57. Morehead State
58. Colgate
59. Long Beach State
60. Western Kentucky
61. South Dakota State
62. Saint Peter’s
63. Longwood
64. Stetson
65. Montana State
66. Grambling State
67. Howard
68. Wagner
