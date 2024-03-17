Kentucky was 11th in NCAA Tournament seed rankings list

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set, and your Kentucky Wildcats will be a 3-seed in the Big Dance.

After enduring a rocky season to this point, it was anyone’s guess whether Kentucky would be a 3 or 4-seed in the field of 68.

Thankfully, the Cats earned a 3-seed in what looks like a somewhat favorable path in the South Region. If they face the highest seed in each round, a path to the Final Four would feature Oakland, Texas Tech, Marquette, and Houston.

Not ‘too’ difficult compared to, say, Auburn, who won the SEC Tournament but was still a 4-seed with a potential Final Four path of Yale, San Diego State, UConn, and Iowa State.

How close were the Cats to dropping to that 4-seed line? Just two spots, actually, while edging out fellow blue bloods Duke (13th overall) and Kansas (14th).

Here is a full ranking of how the selection committee seeded all 68 teams.

1. UConn

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. North Carolina

5. Tennessee

6. Arizona

7. Marquette

8. Iowa State

9. Baylor

10. Creighton

11. Kentucky

12. Illinois

13. Duke

14. Kansas

15. Auburn

16. Alabama

17. BYU

18. San Diego State

19. Wisconsin

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Gonzaga

22. Clemson

23. Texas Tech

24. South Carolina

25. Florida

26. Washington State

27. Texas

28. Dayton

29. Nebraska

30. Utah State

31. Florida Atlantic

32. Mississippi State

33. Michigan State

34. Texas A&M

35. TCU

36. Northwestern

37. Nevada

38. Boise State

39. Colorado

40. Drake

41. Virginia

42. New Mexico

43. Oregon

44. Colorado State

45. North Carolina State

46. Duquesne

47. Grand Canyon

48. James Madison

49. McNeese

50. UAB

51. Vermont

52. Yale

53. Samford

54. Charleston

55. Oakland

56. Akron

57. Morehead State

58. Colgate

59. Long Beach State

60. Western Kentucky

61. South Dakota State

62. Saint Peter’s

63. Longwood

64. Stetson

65. Montana State

66. Grambling State

67. Howard

68. Wagner