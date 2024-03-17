Kentucky is a 3-seed in South Region; will face Oakland

March Madness has arrived, and the Kentucky Wildcats now know their NCAA Tournament path.

On Selection Sunday, it was revealed that Kentucky will be a 3-seed in the South Region and will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday (go here for more info). The first weekend will be in Pittsburgh

If the Cats make it to the second weekend, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight take place in Dallas, Texas.

The Houston Cougars are the region’s top seed. Marquette is the 2-seed. Texas Tech is the 6-seed, so a potential Oakland, Texas Tech, Marquette, and Houston path to the Final Four.

But first things first. The Cats will have to take care of business Thursday against the Golden Grizzlies, who won the Horizon League and enter the Big Dance at 23-11 overall. And if Kentucky wins that game, they get the winner of Texas Tech vs. NC State.

At first glance, this was just about as good of a scenario as Kentucky could have hoped for. Many projections had them dropping to a 4-seed after going one and done in the SEC Tournament. Instead, they get a 3-seed with a very doable path and avoid the No. 1 overall seed UConn Huskies.

Kentucky earns a No. 3 seed in the south region, where they’ll face Oakland in Pittsburgh in the first round #BBN



Team reaction ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O7CA0viDUr — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 17, 2024

Kentucky enters the Big Dance at 23-9 overall, including a 13-5 mark in regular-season SEC play before getting bounced in the Quarterfinal Round of the SEC Tournament.

The Cats will enter this week with one of the best offenses in the land, ranking fifth overall in KenPom offensive efficiency. However, it’s the complete opposite on the other end, as Kentucky now ranks 108th in KenPom defensive efficiency. That’s made for what’s arguably the most unpredictable team John Calipari has ever had in Lexington.

Below is a schedule for the NCAA Tournament.

First Four: March 19-20th

First round: March 21-22nd

Second round: March 23-24th

Sweet 16: March 28-29th

Elite Eight: March 30-31st

Final Four: Saturday, April 6th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA Championship: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

And here’s the schedule for Thursday’s full slate of NCAA Tournament games.

What are your thoughts on Kentucky’s draw? Let us know in the comments section!

Want more Kentucky Basketball coverage? Then go follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And of course, Go CATS!