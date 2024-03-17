Final Bracketology roundup for Kentucky

Well, Kentucky fans, it is officially Selection Sunday as conference championships are coming to a close across the country.

The Kentucky Wildcats had no stress going into the SEC Tournament, but falling to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals did not help their case for seeding purposes.

Going into Nashville, Joe Lunardi had Kentucky listed as a three seed but with the loss to the Aggies the Cats are now a four seed heading into Sunday.

Here is a look at Lunardi’s most recent update on seedings...

As of right now, Lunardi has Connecticut, North Carolina, Purdue, and Houston as the four top seeds heading into March Madness.

The Cats slipped to one of the 4-seeds, along with Alabama, Kansas, and Illinois.

In Lunardi’s full ‘Bracketology’ breakdown, he has Kentucky as the 4-seed in the Midwest Region, taking on Vermont (No. 13 seed) in the first round of the tournament.

As of right now, the Cats are in the same region as Purdue (No. 1 seed), Iowa State (No. 2 seed), and Creighton (No. 3 seed).

Now that we have broken down Lunardi’s projection going into Selection Sunday, let’s take a look at a few other projections across the country for Kentucky:

Jerry Palm - CBS: Jerry Palm has Kentucky sitting at the 3-seed in the West Region, playing Colgate in the first round. That is the same region as North Carolina (No. 1 seed), Arizona (No. 2 seed), and Kansas (No. 4 seed).

James Fletcher III - On3: This projection has Kentucky as the 3-seed in the Midwest Region, playing Oakland in the first round. That is the same region as Purdue (No. 1 seed), Marquette (No. 2 seed), and Kansas (No. 4 seed).

Kerry Miller - Bleacher Report: This projection currently has Kentucky as the 4-seed in the East Region, playing Vermont in the first round. That is the same region as Connecticut (No. 1 seed), Tennessee (No. 2 seed), and Duke (No. 3 seed).

Chris Dobbertean - Blogging the Bracket: Dobbertean has Kentucky as the 4-seed in the Midwest Region, taking on VCU in the first round. That is the same region as Purdue (No. 1 seed), Marquette (No. 2 seed), and Baylor (No. 3 seed).

Sunny Giuliano - Clutch Points: This projection has Kentucky as the 3-seed in the Midwest Region, playing Morehead State in the first round. That is the same region as Purdue (No. 1 seed), Marquette (No. 2 seed), and Kansas (No. 3 seed).

And finally, Bracket Matrix: This takes the average projections and lists out what each team is currently projected. Bracket Matrix has Kentucky as a 3-seed, along with Baylor, Creighton, and Duke.

