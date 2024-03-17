Kentucky vs. Oakland time, TV channel, odds, and early predictions set

Selection Sunday is finally here, folks.

After a long season for the Kentucky Wildcats, the real games start this weekend as the Cats look to bring home No. 9 for the BBN.

Now, we know the path they will have to take to get there, including an opening-round game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Kentucky will kick off the NCAA Tournament with a bad taste in its mouth after losing to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. The big question is: How will they respond?

We have seen this numerous times this season, as this UK squad dropped a game and then ran off a streak of several big-time wins that included Auburn and Tennessee while crushing Alabama at home.

Will that happen again?

Bet on the Cats and the rest of the NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If that dream of making a deep March run is going to come true, it is going to come on the backs of this offense, particularly the backs of Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, and Rob Dillingham.

The talented freshman duo has shocked most across the national landscape, as they have played their way into contention to be the top two collegiate players picked in the NBA Draft in a few short months. Overall, it is their shooting prowess that will make them serious threats in March. Add in the consistency of Reeves this season, and the Cats very well could feature three of the top scorers in the tournament.

You know what they always say, right? Scorers win games in the tournament.

Defensively, this team will need to make a statement in this opening-round game. After getting manhandled by the Aggies on Friday night, the Cats have shown their weakness once again. This squad has flashed some excellence on that end of the floor every now and then, and the time has come once again.

The Golden Grizzlies head to Pittsburgh after posting a 23-11 record and going 15-5 in the Horizon League, including winning the league tournament to punch their ticket.

When it comes to playing Power-Six competition this season, the Grizzlies went 1-2, including close losses to Ohio State and Illinois while knocking off Xavier in Cincinnati. Could they add the Cats to that resume?

It isn’t impossible. The Golden Grizzlies enter the NCAA Tournament averaging 76.4 PPG as they shoot 45% from the field, including 35% from three. Led by Trey Townsend, Oakland has four total players (including Townsend) that average over 10 points per game, which is not ideal against a hit-or-miss Kentucky defense.

A bright spot for the Cats, though, exists in this matchup: Oakland plays zone. Although it is an added wrinkle for John Calipari and his staff to prepare for, with a roster full of shooters, you have to like that matchup early.

Opening odds for the Round of 64 games against the Golden Grizzlies currently sit at -13.5 in favor of the Cats, according to DraftKings. The over-under for the matchup currently sits at 160.5 total points.

The South Region breaks down as such:

1-seed: Houston Cougars

2-seed: Marquette Golden Eagles

3-seed: Kentucky Wildcats

4-seed: Duke Blue Devils

5-seed: Wisconsin Badgers

6-seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders

7-seed: Florida Gators

8-seed: Nebraska Cornhuskers

9-seed: Texas A&M Aggies

10-seed: Boise State Broncos/ Colorado Buffaloes

11-seed: North Carolina State Wolfpack

12-seed: James Madison Dukes

13-seed: Vermont Catamounts

14-seed: Oakland Golden Grizzlies

15-seed: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

16-seed: Longwood Lancers

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Oakland

Time: 7:10 pm ET on Thursday, March 21st, 2024

Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Online Stream: NCAA March Madness Live and the NCAA March Madness Live app

Listen: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Jack Givens

Rosters: UK I Oakland

Stats: UK I Oakland

Odds: DraftKings has Kentucky favored by -13.5 points, while KenPom gives the Cats an 87% chance of achieving victory, while DRatings has it at 91.1%. BartTorvik is giving Kentucky an 86% chance of winning just its second NCAA Tournament game since 2020.

Early Predictions: KenPom has Kentucky winning 90-78, while DRatings has the Cats winning 88-75. BartTorvik projects an 88-75 victory, Kentucky!

How do you see Thursday’s game playing out?