How to watch Selection Sunday bracket reveal and headlines

A weekend we all expected to be filled with UK Basketball was cut short as the Kentucky Wildcats fell short to the Texas A&M Aggies in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Despite the loss, the team and the fanbase's attention will now turn to the NCAA Tournament, which kicks off early this coming week. But first, we have to find out where the Cats will be headed for their first stop on what will hopefully be a long run in the tournament this post-season.

After the loss on Friday, the Cats will probably be a 3 or 4-seed in the Selection Show this afternoon. The main question remains: Which region will they land in?

In the latest updates, the popular picks seem to be the Midwest or the East Regionals. The 1-seeds in each? Purdue (Midwest) and UCONN (East). The popular choice among the BBN is still going to be landing with the Boilermakers, but at the moment, it seems that a Sweet 16 date with the Huskies could be on the docket.

Going to be an interesting day. Here’s what you need to know for the festivities.

How to Watch Selection Sunday

Date: Sunday, March 17th

Sunday, March 17th Time: 6 pm EST

EST TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: CBS Sports and March Madness Live app

