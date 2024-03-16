Saturday Headlines: Another SEC Tournament Flameout

Good morning BBN.

Kentucky went one and done in the SEC Tournament...again. That brings John Calipari to a 1-4 record in such games since 2021, the lone win being over a coach who was just fired after failing to crack 10 wins for the second time during that span. It’s also the worst stretch of conference tournament results in program history.

And then there’s Kentucky’s 1-2 record in the NCAA Tournament in the span, making it hard to feel about this team making it even past the Sweet 16 when they have the talent to win it all.

It's hard to blame the players for not matching the intensity of Texas A&M when John Calipari acts like the SEC Tournament does not matter. Winning several games in it may not always help his seeding, but it does tend to bode well for a deep NCAA Tournament. Calipari’s Kentucky teams have never made a Final Four in a season they didn’t win at least two SEC Tournament games.

Oh, and this.

As you prep for another great day of hoops, remember this as every league reaches or plays its semifinal round: Since the tournament expanded in 1985, no national champion failed to make it to at least the semis of its conference tournament. For more pickup lines, follow me on X. — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 15, 2024

Cal’s gonna need one heck of a tweak to save himself from another disappointing season...

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky’s record in their first 26 SEC Tournament games under John Calipari: 23-3 (.885)



Kentucky’s record in their last 6 SEC Tournament games under John Calipari: 1-5 (.167) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 16, 2024

Oof.

Your Headlines

Kentucky Falls to Texas A&M in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals – UK Athletics

Rob Dillingham scored 27 points, seven assists and four rebounds, but Kentucky lost to Texas A&M 97-87.

John Calipari's message to fans after another early SEC Tournament exit - KSR

After Kentucky’s loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, John Calipari said he felt for fans who saved to come to Nashville to cheer them on.

Five Wildcats in Red Figures on Day 1 of Schenkel Invitational – UK Athletics

Kentucky in third place at 7-under par as a team.

Kate Powers Breaks Hammer Throw Freshman Record to Open Outdoor Season – UK Athletics

Powers continues to break records and isn’t slowing down

Jay Wright explains why ‘blue blood’ era in college basketball is over - 247 Sports

Kentucky agrees.

Reed Sheppard is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the Year - Cats Pause

The national accolades continue to roll in for the Kentucky freshman guard.

Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons - NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement following 10 NFL seasons.

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles - ESPN

The Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Eagles in a pick swap, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rams signing Jimmy Garoppolo to one-year contract - ESPN

The Las Vegas Raiders released Garoppolo on Wednesday, just one season after he signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the franchise.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Achieves Near-Complete Tumor Regression in Brain Cancer After Five Days - GNN

After a single treatment, patients experienced dramatic reductions in their tumors, with one patient achieving near-complete tumor regression.

Liverpool is Building the World’s Largest Tidal Power Project to Power a Million Homes - GNN

They estimate that the capacity of a River Mersey Tidal station could power 1 million homes—essentially the whole of Liverpool—for 120 years.