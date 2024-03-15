Kentucky makes the wrong kind of history vs. Texas A&M

Well, it was another frustrating night for Big Blue Nation, as the Kentucky Wildcats fell to Texas A&M in the Quarterfinal Round of the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies came out of the gates on fire and shut down every chance Kentucky had to creep back into it down the stretch.

For the second time this season, Kentucky was unable to slow down Wade Taylor IV after dropping 31 points on the Cats earlier this year and 32 this time around.

With Kentucky’s 97-87 loss to the Aggies tonight, this is the first time in program history that the Cats have lost three straight SEC Tournament games.

Kentucky has lost three straight SEC Tournament games for the first time ever, dating back to 1933. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 16, 2024

This record goes all the way back to 1933.

Kentucky has also hit a brutal rough patch overall in the SEC Tournament, dropping five of the teams' last six games there.

The Cats were electric from 2015-19 in the SEC Tournament but have since completely fallen apart.

Kentucky will now look towards the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday just around the corner.