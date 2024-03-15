Kentucky whipped by Texas A&M: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats were embarrassed by the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night in the SEC Tournament by a score of 97-87.

The Cats got off to a slow start as they went down 8-1 early. It didn’t get much better. Kentucky fought back time and again, but they just couldn’t grab the lead and keep it.

We all know Kentucky’s not world-beaters defensively, but the Aggies just couldn’t miss in the first half. The Aggies led 48-42 at the half.

After the break, it got worse. Kentucky’s inability to defend reared its ugly head, and the offense couldn't overcome it. The Cats suffered an embarrassing loss with what was essentially a home crowd in Nashville.

The NCAA Tournament is up next for Kentucky. Here’s what you need to know from the Cats’ latest SEC Tournament blunder.

Aggies can’t miss, or Cats can’t defend?

Texas A&M is a bad offensive team. I mean, really, really bad. Well, this is the second time the Cats have played them and they've looked absolutely elite on the offensive end.

A&M seemingly couldn't miss from deep. They’re a good offensive-rebounding team, so when the shots aren't falling, they’re able to secure the ball anyway. Well, when they’re not missing, it makes them that much tougher to defend.

Maybe it’s a bad matchup? Or maybe it’s just a sign of things to come? Guard play is so important come March, and while Kentucky’s guards are incredible, if they can’t stop opposing guards from scoring, it’s going to come back to bite them sooner rather than later.

I will say that despite Kentucky’s inability to defend, they block shots at a high rate. They’re top five in the country in blocks per game, and they lived up to that status with a block party tonight. Unfortunately, it didn’t ultimately matter because they couldn't do anything else defensively.

Sheppard and Dillingham are Kentucky’s only hope

Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham were the only sources of life on Kentucky’s team in this game. It would've been a blowout without the two “bench” players. They combined for 41 points on 14/27 shooting. Antonio Reeves, with 13 on 4/7 shooting, was Kentucky’s only other double-digit scorer.

In reality, neither was overly impressive, but they did all they could based on what others produced around them. It wasn't fair to either player that so much pressure was put on them when everyone else refused to produce.

Kentucky’s two best players continue to come off the bench, yet they’re the Cats’ only hope of making a run. In all likelihood, the chance of that run happening is probably low, but these two guys absolutely fuel Kentucky.

The Cats continue their porous SEC Tournament streak. Despite how fun this team has been, it doesn't appear it’ll make a difference.

Let’s Stop the natty talk

Look, it was hard to see this team winning it all to begin with. They’re just too wildly inconsistent to win six games, most of which would come against teams better than this Aggies team.

But if you needed any more proof...

As you prep for another great day of hoops, remember this as every league reaches or plays its semifinal round: Since the tournament expanded in 1985, no national champion failed to make it to at least the semis of its conference tournament. For more pickup lines, follow me on X. — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 15, 2024

Ouch.