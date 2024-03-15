Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Wildcats flounder vs. Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off their post-season this evening as they faced off against the Texas A&M Aggies in Nashville in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Cats ran into a buzzsaw this evening as the Cats will be heading home early once again after losing 97-87 in a game that frankly wasn’t that close.

After an electric few weeks to end the regular season, the Cats have finally run into a desperate team playing for their NCAA Tournament spot in the Aggies. Once again, Buzz Williams had his squad ready to go in the matchup vs UK as Texas A&M controlled the first half from start to finish.

How did they do it? Well, in uncharacteristic form, they consistently knocked down the outside shot. Led by Wade Taylor, the Aggies threw their haymaker, which led to a 48-42 deficit for Kentucky heading into the locker room.

Coming out of the half, Kentucky showed some life cutting it to three-points quickly, but then the defense continued to allow straight-line drives as they traded blows for the majority of the first half.

The dagger came, however, after the Cats got several stops after shifting to a zone defense, but the offense went ice-cold.

Plain and simple, tonight was not a good look for this Kentucky team. They entered tonight as the trendy pick to cut down the nets in Phoenix but are leaving Nashville once again without a single win.

Not much else to say on this one. Now you have to go make a statement next weekend.

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight we have to give this award to Rob Dillingham.

He finished the game with 27 points, 9/19 shooting, including 5/10 from 3-point land. He also added seven assists and four rebounds on the night.

When the game started to get away from UK late in the second half, it was Dillingham catching fire that helped propel the Cats back within single digits. At this point in the season, we know that he can carry this team back into any game with his insane shooting. Now we just have to hope we get to see more chances than one this coming weekend.

Twitter Reactions

Blue is getting in pic.twitter.com/fsGfi5McwG — KSR (@KSRonX) March 15, 2024

Stop me if you've heard this one before:



Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has transformed into Rupp South. Home game for the Cats. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 15, 2024

YOU JUST GOT SHIFTED ON BY ROBERT pic.twitter.com/qq78kT0HDz — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 15, 2024

And again I am reminded just how different these crowds are from Rupp Arena. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 15, 2024

Aggies love to flop. — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) March 15, 2024

Doug Shows when he saw he got the Kentucky assignment pic.twitter.com/QosQU7g32R — Kory (@koryhBBN) March 15, 2024

First of all, we’ve missed two point blank layups. That just can’t happen if you are going to beat good teams. Texas A&M makes their layups against us.



I’m still not concerned about the 3’s. It’ll even out…if it doesn’t, oh well.



Defensive rebound. SHOOT OPEN 3’s! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 15, 2024

I’m tired of watching Kentucky Basketball be equal opportunity.



Quit passing it to guys who can’t score. Quit playing guys who can’t score. Quit letting guys shoot who can’t score.



Reed. Rob. Antonio. Take the shots. Being SELFISH = Being UNSELFISH now.



Go ‘Cats! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 15, 2024

This game is a lot like the game in College Station



A&M more physical and hitting a ton of threes



Gotta make an adjustment at Half — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 15, 2024

It's almost like John Calipari should quit acting like the SEC Tournament doesn't matter if he wants his teams to quit doing the same. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) March 16, 2024

If this holds, Kentucky will have won two total games in the last five SEC tournaments. You can't do the "gold standard" thing and deliver that. https://t.co/Pm02rDRs3j — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 16, 2024

I’m not ready to sell myself on “at least they got their bad game out of the way now.” — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 16, 2024

3 Straight SEC Tourney Losses



1-5 Last 6 SECT Games (The 1 win was grinded out vs Vandy)



Despicable — Grant Peters (@Real_GP) March 16, 2024

Nashville this weekend without Kentucky and Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/uHGShdoRxU — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) March 16, 2024

Thought we were built for March. — JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) March 16, 2024

Nashville tomorrow after Kentucky & Tennessee fans have checked out: pic.twitter.com/FkDRWoJJVj — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) March 16, 2024

Texas A&M turned 13 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) March 16, 2024

It's one thing when you say you don't care about the SEC Tournament and you go win it anyway. It's another when you say you don't care about the SEC Tournament and you've lost 5 of your last 6 games in an event a large number of Kentucky fans plan their vacation around. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) March 16, 2024

Our interior defense has to be the worst in the country. So frustrating to watch. We have 21 feet of open layups on the team. Even a foul is better than what they do. — Mike Willis (@michael_willis1) March 16, 2024

After winning 13 straight SEC Tournament games from 2015-19, Kentucky has now lost 5 of its last 6. Unimaginable. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 16, 2024

A lot of frustration from the Kentucky players as they leave the floor. pic.twitter.com/zfx1CcgnFI — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) March 16, 2024

I didn't think UK would give up 97 to A&M again but I had a pretty bad feeling about this potential matchup all week. Aggies have been tremendous in this tournament and were playing for a secured spot in the tournament. Doesn't make it any less disappointing on how it turned out. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) March 16, 2024

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!