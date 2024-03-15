 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Wildcats flounder vs. Texas A&M

Another early exit for the Cats.

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off their post-season this evening as they faced off against the Texas A&M Aggies in Nashville in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Cats ran into a buzzsaw this evening as the Cats will be heading home early once again after losing 97-87 in a game that frankly wasn’t that close.

After an electric few weeks to end the regular season, the Cats have finally run into a desperate team playing for their NCAA Tournament spot in the Aggies. Once again, Buzz Williams had his squad ready to go in the matchup vs UK as Texas A&M controlled the first half from start to finish.

How did they do it? Well, in uncharacteristic form, they consistently knocked down the outside shot. Led by Wade Taylor, the Aggies threw their haymaker, which led to a 48-42 deficit for Kentucky heading into the locker room.

Coming out of the half, Kentucky showed some life cutting it to three-points quickly, but then the defense continued to allow straight-line drives as they traded blows for the majority of the first half.

The dagger came, however, after the Cats got several stops after shifting to a zone defense, but the offense went ice-cold.

Plain and simple, tonight was not a good look for this Kentucky team. They entered tonight as the trendy pick to cut down the nets in Phoenix but are leaving Nashville once again without a single win.

Not much else to say on this one. Now you have to go make a statement next weekend.

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight we have to give this award to Rob Dillingham.

He finished the game with 27 points, 9/19 shooting, including 5/10 from 3-point land. He also added seven assists and four rebounds on the night.

When the game started to get away from UK late in the second half, it was Dillingham catching fire that helped propel the Cats back within single digits. At this point in the season, we know that he can carry this team back into any game with his insane shooting. Now we just have to hope we get to see more chances than one this coming weekend.

Twitter Reactions

