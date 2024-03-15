Tennessee upset by Mississippi State; could UK move past the Vols in NCAA Tournament seeding?

We have our first upset of the SEC Tournament, and it’s a big one.

The Tennessee Volunteers entered the week as the league’s regular-season champion and a projected 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other side, Mississippi State was the league’s 9-seed and barely projected to make the Big Dance, if at all, so they needed a win today in the worst way.

Not only did the Bulldogs stun the Vols, who were favored by 10 points, but they did so in dominating fashion. They raced out to a 38-19 halftime lead and cruised to a 73-56 victory that should guarantee them a spot on Selection Sunday.

Did this result actually help the Kentucky Wildcats?

While last week’s big win in Knoxville did lose some luster, it could potentially allow Kentucky to move past Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament seeding.

At least, it appears to be possible based on Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN bracket projection, which has Tennessee as the 6th-overall seed, while Kentucky is the 9-seed.

If this were how the selection committee viewed things, you have to think Kentucky winning the SEC Tournament could be enough to pass the Vols. However, we obviously know the committee hasn't given past Kentucky teams much, if any credit for winning the SEC Tournament.

And as we saw today, a motivated team playing for its postseason life is a very dangerous one. If Kentucky doesn’t come ready to play against the Texas A&M Aggies, who are in a very similar boat as Mississippi State was, we could see a similar result tonight.