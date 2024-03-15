Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7:00 PM EST at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It’s been a wild ride in Nashville so far for a lot of teams. We saw a thriller to start the Tournament with Arkansas/Vandy, and then earlier today, Tennessee lost to Mississippi State.

That will likely end the Tennessee 1-seed talks, and it may even put them in danger of being surpassed by Kentucky.

The Cats have to be careful not to slip up today like the Vols. According to Joe Lunardi, the Aggies are the true last team in. A win gets them in, and a loss keeps them on the fringe bubble.

It’s a bad matchup for the Cats because of the Aggies’ physicality and the fact that they lost at Texas A&M earlier in the year in a wild OT bout. But hey, it’s March, so there are no excuses.

It should be a fun one, get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go CATS!