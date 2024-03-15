Final SEC Bracketology Breakdown

Greetings, BBN!

We’re in the endgame now, as Selection Sunday is just two days away now, and the SEC is currently projected to get eight teams in the field of 68, which would rank second behind the nine projected for the Big 12.

With that in mind, here is our final breakdown of how the SEC is looking in the latest ESPN Bracketology.

SEC Bracketology March 15th

The Good: Mississippi State might be safe

The Bulldogs made a comeback to beat LSU Thursday, and with other bubble teams around them bouncing around a bunch current bracket projections show them to likely made the field of 68 even if they lose to Tennessee this afternoon. It wasn’t looking good a week ago, but they might have done just enough.

The Good: Path for Kentucky to get 2-seed

With Creighton and Duke no longer playing in their tournaments, the Cats will have quite a case for a 2-seed if they beat Tennessee again to win the SEC Tournament. That would give them three two seeds in five tournaments, but could also put them in a region with the #1 overall seed, which would not be ideal given the dominance of Purdue, UConn, and Houston this season.

Keep An Eye On: Texas A&M

The Aggies are right on the edge of the bracket, and might be looking at an elimination game with Kentucky tonight. Win and they are almost certainly in, but if their season ends tonight I think there just won’t be room in the bracket for them. Might be seeing them as a 1-seed...in the NIT.