Friday Headlines: Texas A&M Gameday Edition

The day has arrived for Kentucky basketball’s postseason journey to begin. It’s the third day of the South Eastern Conference tournament and the Wildcats are the No. 2 seed with a favorable path to Sunday’s championship game.

First up for Kentucky is Texas A&M after their win over Ole Miss on Thursday. The Aggies won, 80-71, while having control of pretty much the entire game.

Fans should know that this isn’t the first time Kentucky and A&M will see each other this season. Earlier in the year, Kentucky went to Texas A&M and came back with a loss after falling short in a hard-fought basketball game. The Aggies made clutch plays and hit big shots down the stretch to win that game, 97-92,

This is a far different Kentucky team, though, playing with a much higher confidence level and several star freshmen with now a full season of experience. In fact, they may not be old but they’re certainly playing like it following their most recent win at then-No. 4 Tennessee.

Specifically, Kentucky’s backcourt rotation of Antonio Reeves, D.J. Wagner, Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham were all tremendous down the stretch. Adou Thiero and Justin Edwards found their stride offensively while each of Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso and Zvonimir Ivisic found a way to make an impact in shared minutes.

It’s no secret that Wade Taylor IV is the heart and soul of Texas A&M. He’s almost always the toughest player on the court and plays even better in big moments. Considering defense hasn’t been Kentucky’s strength for most of the season, shutting Taylor down might be a bit far-fetched. But if the Wildcats can send a double-team his way and force other Aggies to beat them, Kentucky stands a pretty good chance of controlling the ballgame.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to tip at 6 PM CT with coverage on the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

Edwards Helping Make Good UK Offense Even Better - Vaught’s Views

He’s the x-factor for postseason success.

Police investigating alleged 2017 sexual assault by Dak Prescott - ESPN

Trouble in Dallas.

UK Fans Gathering Friday at Assembly Food Hall - Vaught’s Views

For anyone in Nashville.

Revealing 247Sports’ college basketball All-America team - 247Sports

Antonio Reeves snubbed.

Kentucky gets NET help with two big upsets — including Duke! - KSR

Now they have to take care of business.

Jerry Stackhouse out as Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach - USA Today

Surprised?

Reeves’ transformation could be the key to UK’s postseason - KSR

He’s become such a complete player.

2024 Players Championship tee times, pairings - CBS Sports

Incase you’re watching today.