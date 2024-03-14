Jerry Stackhouse out at Vanderbilt, per report; buyout is “North of $15 million”

The Vanderbilt Commodores’ season ended Wednesday after losing to Arkansas, 90-85.

The game went to overtime after the first 40 minutes were tied at 78 each. Vanderbilt was outscored 12-7 in overtime, ending its season and abruptly ending the Jerry Stackhouse era.

Per Jeff Borzello and Matt Norlander, Vanderbilt is set to part ways with Stackhouse. The school will reportedly owe him a contract buyout of over $15 million.

Yikes.

Vanderbilt is expected to move on from head coach Jerry Stackhouse, sources told ESPN. Nothing done yet but expected to be finalized soon. Stackhouse signed an extension before last season, finished 72-90 in his five seasons with the Commodores. Went 9-23 overall this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 14, 2024

Breaking: Vanderbilt is working toward severing its ties with Jerry Stackhouse, sources tell @CBSSports. His firing should be formal soon. The terms of Stackhouse's buyout aren't publicly known but are believed to be north of $15 million. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2024

Stackhouse will be paid handsomely to leave Nashville. He finished this season with a 9-23 record and a 4-14 SEC record.

They sat 313 in points per game at 67.9 and 342nd in defensive rating, so there wasn’t much to like about their play this season. The Commodores finished last season 22-15 and had two straight above-.500 seasons coming into 2023-24.

Stackhouse just didn’t do enough, and considering this is his second season in the last five with single-digit wins, this exodus doesn’t come as the most surprising.

The absence of the former NBA star will open an SEC vacancy in a program that has missed the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons.