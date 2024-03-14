La Familia looks to make Kentucky the gold standard in college basketball NIL

The name, image, and likeness (NIL) legislation is changing the realm of college sports as we know it. Programs must keep pace with what they can offer to continue attracting top talent.

Kentucky Basketball has one of the strongest fan bases in the nation and is a program that has been successful for ages.

That said, they have opened a pathway for fans to get exclusive access to different content from players and coaches via a NIL initiative known as La Familia.

John Calipari announced the news Thursday on Twitter.

Thank you, #BBN, for your continued support! Your unparalleled passion and engagement continue to make this program the gold standard! Join us in #LaFamilia as we continue to elevate this program for years to come!!



— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 14, 2024

La Familia should be an all-around win, giving fans more access to exclusive content while providing a means for Kentucky’s program to recruit top talent more easily. For players, some of the proceeds will undoubtedly go to them, so it will make sense for them to be involved in it heavily as well.

There are different levels for the type of exclusive content donors can receive. It is free to sign up for, and there are several different tiers, capping out at a $10,000 donation level where fans get an exclusive video from the team and coaches.

Members will enjoy monthly content from Calipari and his players, as well as opportunities to attend unique events.

Other potential perks include a limited-edition t-shirt, exclusive trading cards, a team-signed basketball, and a personalized video message from Coach Cal himself.

Here are the donation levels, according to the official donation page.

FREE : Join La Familia for free for exclusive content

: Join La Familia for free for exclusive content $10 : La Familia digital membership card

: La Familia digital membership card $100 : La Familia t-shirt

: La Familia t-shirt $1,000 : Exclusive trading card featuring select players

: Exclusive trading card featuring select players $5,000 : Basketball signed by members of the Kentucky Basketball team.

: Basketball signed by members of the Kentucky Basketball team. $10,000: Personalized video from Coach Cal and/or players.

With March Madness kicking into high speed, this will be an exciting development for fans and players alike.

