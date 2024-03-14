Mark Hill joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

It’s postseason time for the Kentucky Wildcats, who are in Nashville this week for the 2024 SEC Tournament.

Ahead of the festivities, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow dropped a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky, featuring guest Mark Hill, the director of performance/head strength coach for Kentucky Football.

On this week’s show, the guys discussed:

Hill’s impact on Kentucky Football.

How the Cats are looking in offseason workouts.

Josh Allen’s transformation in Lexington.

Playing with Terrell Owens at Chattanooga.

How will Kentucky Basketball do in the Music City?

The Cats’ NCAA Tournament outlook.

And more!

Listen to the full episode below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats news and other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!