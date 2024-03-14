Thursday Headlines: New Kentucky Basketball NIL Fund Edition

We’re expected to learn more today about a new Kentucky Basketball NIL fund.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones teased the news yesterday.

Some news:



Hearing an official Kentucky Basketball NIL Fund will be officially launched tomorrow for the purpose of making UK Basketball the top NIL destination in College Basketball. Calipari and others part of the launch



Potential big deal for UK Basketball going forward — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 13, 2024

The new NIL fund, according to Jones, will allow fans the ability “to participate in ways that include donations but also being active in non-financial ways.”

This new fund reportedly has the backing of Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, which is welcome news for many fans. Last week, we saw Barnhart release a video promoting NIL organizations associated with UK, so it seems Barnhart is starting to lean more heavily into NIL efforts.

With the announcement expected today, we should learn more about what this new NIL fund will entail, but with what we’ve already heard, this should be an exciting new thing for Kentucky Basketball that will help the program remain at the forefront of college basketball.

Tweet of the Day

Faith in God includes faith in His timing. Thank you @GovAndyBeshear for awarding me as a Kentucky Colonel. pic.twitter.com/yOAkkbsGS1 — Dominique Hawkins (@Dhawk_25) March 13, 2024

Cool for Dominique!

Headlines

Aaron Bradshaw is the light of Kentucky Basketball - Herald Leader

I love how positive Bradshaw has been even through struggles.

Kentucky hopes added reps will help Tre Mitchell return to form - Cats Pause

The Cats need their veteran big man at his best to make a run.

Tony Barbee named MAC Coach of the Year - KSR

The Chippewas went 12-6 in conference after being picked last in the preseason.

Five moments that defined Kenny Payne’s career at Louisville - Courier Journal

A break-up was long past due.

Malik Monk still top contender for NBA’s 6th Man of the Year - Bleacher Report

The former Cat is definitely deserving of the award.

College Football Playoff inching closer to finalizing agreement for the future - Yahoo

It looks like the ACC and Big 12 are on board now.

Who are some top candidates for the Louisville job? - CBS Sports

A lot of options, but which direction will the Cards go?