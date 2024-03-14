The latest Kentucky Wildcats odds to make the Final Four and win National Championship

The Kentucky Wildcats ended the season hot and earned a double bye in the SEC Tournament. They finished as the 2nd seed in the conference and will take on the winner of Ole Miss and Texas A&M on Friday, March 15.

Kentucky has an at-large bid wrapped up already, but going far in the conference tournament could lock them up as a 3-seed.

The Cats have a few superstars on their roster, and those players have helped them get several quality wins over teams like North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Auburn. Those performances have sparked confidence in the Cats, and the sportsbooks seem to agree that Kentucky is among the best in the nation.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Kentucky sitting with the seventh-best odds to make the Final Four. They finished 9th in the AP Poll.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds for individual programs to make the Final Four. Kentucky is at +450, meaning a $100 wager would profit $450 for a total return of $550.

However, if you want to go a step further, the Cats also have good odds to win the entire NCAA Tournament. Those sit at +1800, the seventh-best in the nation. Given the fact that Kentucky has defeated two teams ahead of it, the Cats seem to have good value.

The main concern with Kentucky is defense. Can the Cats' defense do well enough to consistently win games against strong opponents will be the question this team has to answer.

We’ve seen all season long that the offense is there, but if another team gets hot, can they slow them down? With hopefully three conference games before the show begins, fans should hope they answer those questions in the conference tournament and roll that intensity into late March.

The sky is the limit for this team. Let’s hope they can hit it.