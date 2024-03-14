Kentucky vs. Texas A&M viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

The time has finally come for the Kentucky Wildcats to tip off in Nashville.

Normally, the SEC Tournament is the “Big Blue Invitational,” but as of late, it has become about other teams across the conference finding success in Nashville. Hopefully, the tide will start to shift back in UK’s favor this time around.

The Cats now know their opponent for Friday evening. They will face the Texas A&M Aggies in the Quarterfinal Round.

After a rock-fight of a 78-71 win over Ole Miss on Thursday night, the Aggies now need a win Friday night to pretty much secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament. A loss, and they’ll be sweating out Selection Sunday, especially if there are bid-stealers in other conferences.

Many in the Big Blue Nation will remember the game in College Station earlier this season, as it was one of Reed Sheppard's first breakout performances in SEC play. However, the real story was the game of Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford. The guard duo combined for 59 points, and the Aggies pulled off the 97-92 upset in overtime against this young Kentucky squad.

The big difference in this matchup is that this Kentucky team has gotten much better over the course of the season, while A&M has stayed close to the same. But we all know how Kentucky brings the best out of opponents, so expected another inspired effort from Buzz Williams’ squad.

Heading into Friday night, Kentucky is one of the hottest teams in the country and is a trendy pick to be the team to make the Final Four in Phoenix in early April. Although they are not the most physical team in the country, John Calipari has consistently got his squad ready to battle in games that mirror this one.

It won't be easy, though. Playing teams who are desperate for wins is never easy, and that will be the case on Friday, as the Aggies fight as hard as anyone Kentucky has faced this season.

Now, let's take a look at a few things to watch heading into Friday night’s matchup.

Play Like There’s No Tomorrow

The Wildcats won’t have to sweat things out on Selection Sunday, as most of the projections have them landing a 3 or 4-seed in the Big Dance. However, a big key to winning in the postseason is simply playing each game like it’s the last game.

While it may not be true for the Cats this week, that’s the mentality that must have from here on out. That’s how the Aggies will play Friday night, and that’s how every team in the NCAA Tournament will play.

If anything, it’s good for the Cats that they’ll face facing a team playing like it’s an NCAA Tournament game. Not to mention the Aggies are a top-50 NET team, so this is actually a Quad I game for Kentucky.

And Kentucky looks highly likely to lock up a 3-seed by just winning the SEC Tournament, especially with projected 3-seeds Duke and Creighton going down early in their conference tournaments.

Fight like every possession is your last.

Slow Down Wade Taylor IV

The Aggies came into the 2023-24 season with a lot of fanfare, a big part of that being Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV.

While the Aggies haven’t been as good as the preseason top-25 they were, it hasn’t been due to the lack of effort from Tayor. He came into the SEC Tournament averaging 18 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

In the first matchup with Kentucky, Taylor poured in 31 points. He shot just 7/24 from the field but went 11/12 from the free-throw line, so Kentucky has to find ways to contain him without committing so many fouls.

Against the Rebels on Thursday, Taylor finished with a team-high 20 points on 5/15 shooting from the field and hit 8/8 free-throw attempts.

Defend without fouling.

Rebounding

While Kentucky managed to send the first game into overtime, it never should have gotten that far. The biggest reason the Aggies gave the Wildcats so many problems was by controlling the boards.

Texas A&M won the rebounding battle 54-46, including a whopping 25 offensive boards. That helped the Aggies shoot six more field goals and nine more foul shots in a game decided by five points.

It should be noted that Adou Thiero was out for the game while dealing with a back injury. He’s since returned and proved a much-needed physical presence for Kentucjy.

Kentucky must be prepared for a team fighting for every loose ball like their life depends on it. After all, this game may very well decide if the Aggies make or miss the NCAA Tournament.

Expect this one to be a war for 40 minutes.

Opposing Players to watch

G Wade Taylor 6-0, 175 pounds

18.0 PPG

3.5 RPG

4.1 APG

2.0 SPG

G Tyrece Radford 6-3, 190 pounds

15.5 PPG

5.9 RPG

2.3 APG

41% from the field

F Andersson Garcia 6-7, 215 pounds

6.0 PPG

9.4 RPG

1.4 SPG

53.8% shooting (44.4% from 3)

Date: March 15th, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: The SEC Network will have TV coverage

Location: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the UK radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and the SEC Network (check local listings).

Rosters: UK | A&M

Stats to Know: UK | A&M

KenPom: UK | A&M

Team Sheets: UK | A&M

Odds: No official spread yet, so check back at DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives Kentucky a 63% chance of winning, while EvanMiya has it at 70%.

Predictions: KenPom has the Cats winning 81-78. EvanMiya projects an 81-76 victory, Kentucky! Check back later as more predictions roll in.

How do you see this one playing out? Let us know in the comments section!