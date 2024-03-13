Kentucky makes the cut for Joson Sanon

Following a recent visit with the Kentucky Wildcats, Joson Sanon has taken the next step in his recruitment.

On Wednesday, the 5-star prospect cut his list down to six contenders. Alongside Kentucky, making the cut were the Kansas Jayhawks, UConn Huskies, Boston College Eagles, Arizona Wildcats, and Overtime Elite.

Joe Tipton of On3 broke the news, adding that Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, and Providence were among those cut from consideration. He holds additional offers from Miami, LSU, Alabama, and Creighton.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard out of Massachusetts, Sonan now plays at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River (VT). He’s a consensus top-15 recruit ranked as high ninth overall in 2025 via ESPN.

While Kentucky is still on Sanon’s list, he has yet to publicly receive a scholarship offer from the Wildcats. He unofficially visited the school for the Cats’ home win over Vanderbilt on March 6th.

While he’s currently in the 2025 class, Sanon is a reclass candidate, so it’s possible Kentucky wants him for next season.

