Former Kentucky WR Chris Lewis diagnosed with cancer; wants to continue playing

Former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Chris Lewis transferred to Troy and played last season, making an immediate impact on the field by catching 10 touchdown passes.

But Lewis was dealing with an issue all season in his leg that he recently found out was a malignant tumor.

In an interview with ESPN, Lewis said he talked to the team’s trainers in the first couple weeks of the season about a tightness behind his knee. Eventually, he went to the team doctor about it because he struggled to bend his knee.

Lewis played out the season and had an MRI performed following the Sun Belt Championship, where doctors discovered a mass behind his left knee, which turned out to be osteosarcoma.

Lewis said in the ESPN article he’s in the middle of a 10-week chemotherapy treatment that aims to shrink the tumor and decrease the chances of it spreading, with surgery scheduled next month.

“They did tell me that the tumor wasn’t attached to the bone,” Lewis told ESPN. “They told me it was the best news possible.”

Through the diagnosis, Lewis said he hopes to be able to continue playing.

“If I can play, I’m playing,” he said. “It just really depends on what kind of recovery I have and how long that I have to recover before the season. If they clear me right before the season, I may sit out so my body can be in the best condition. If I have some months to train and get my body ready, I’ll be out there.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Lewis, which you can find here.