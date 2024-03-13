A new Kentucky Basketball NIL fund is coming this week

Want to donate to Kentucky Basketball NIL?

You’re in luck, as a new NIL fund will be launching on Thursday, according to KSR’s Matt Jones.

“Hearing an official Kentucky Basketball NIL Fund will be officially launched tomorrow for the purpose of making UK Basketball the top NIL destination in College Basketball. Calipari and others part of the launch,” Jones wrote, later adding, “As part of the new Kentucky Basketball NIL Fund, fans will be able to participate in ways that include donations but also being active in non-financial ways.

It’s no secret that Kentucky and NIL didn’t have the best of starts when it first came into effect in 2021.

Part of that was on UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart, though he appears to have come around.

Part of it was on head coach John Calipari, but he too became more embracing of it, especially with La Familia Club.

Hopefully, this new NIL fund will accomplish its goal of making Kentucky Basketball the top NIL school in America, especially with such an important offseason set to take place.

After all, how well this NIL fund does could go a long way in helping to convince guys like Aaron Bradshaw, Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Ugonna Onyenso to return for another season.

And even if some of those guys return, Kentucky is going to pursue high-level players from the transfer portal. Maybe this new fund will make Kentucky even more attractive as Calipari and Co. search for the next Antonio Reeves...if such a player exists.

If you donate or plan to donate to Kentucky NIL, what are you hoping to see from this new fund? What haven’t you seen enough of before from Kentucky that needs to change? Let us know in the comments section!