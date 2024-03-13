Kenny Payne fired by Louisville

As the Kentucky Wildcats prepare for postseason play, the Louisville Cardinals’ season has come to an end.

The Cards fell to NC State in the first round of the ACC Tournament, 94-85, ending the program’s 2023-24 basketball season.

Now that the season has come to an end, Louisville has fired head coach Kenny Payne, the school announced Wednesday.

During his time in the 502, Kenny Payne won just 12 games in two seasons, posting a 12-52 overall record during that span of time.

It was a rough final postgame press conference for Payne. He even compared his time at Louisville to the Titanic but ended it by saying, “I can look in the mirror and say, ‘I gave it everything I had to help this program.’”

The follow-up question for Payne now is... What is next?

Payne was a stellar assistant coach with head coach John Calipari at Kentucky, so you have to think there’d be some interest in bringing him back to Lexington if a position on the staff opens up.

Payne was with Kentucky from 2010-20, serving as an assistant coach from 2010-2014 and associate head coach from 2014-20, before leaving to join the New York Knicks.

It is not out of the ballpark to see Kentucky bringing him back on Calipari’s staff after the success the two had together for many years in Lexington. However, it’s possible Payne will want to take a year off from coaching after enduring what had to be two of the hardest years of his life.