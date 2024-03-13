Wednesday Headlines: Could Kenny Payne and Jeff Walz come to Kentucky?

Good morning, BBN!

It’s about that time when a lot of coaches’ seasons are nearing an end, and the rumor mill starts to churn.

To say that Kenny Payne’s time at the University was a failure is a major understatement. They are set to now officially fire their two-year head coach, according to multiple media reports.

However, he’d likely still be welcomed back with open arms by the Kentucky staff next season. The history and success from the past are too strong, and John Calipari has supported his guy through every step, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all.

In other news, and this one is shocking, a report from KSR’s Phoenix Stevens says that Louisville women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz is interested in the Kentucky job.

The Cats are coming off a rough two seasons. Kyra Elzy started her career strong in her first two seasons but finished 12-19 and 12-20 in respective seasons, so she was let go.

Walz, however, has had some amazing success at Louisville, leading the Cards to four Final Four appearances and an ACC Tournament Championship in 2018.

This would be a huge hire for Kentucky if they somehow managed to pull this off, but for right now, who knows if the rumor has real legs. It will be interesting to see if that changes after the NCAA Tournament.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Steps to Justin Jefferson becoming a Bengal:



1.) Kirk Cousins leaves, bringing even more questions to his commitment to the Vikings future: ✅



2.) Him not signing his extension because he’s not in a rush to sign someone here’s noncommittal to: ✅



3.) Him not liking the… — BThangs (@bengalsthangs) March 13, 2024

Is it all smoke? Probably. Would it be awesome if it happened? Absolutely.

Zay gets paid again!

Mission accomplished, Agent Payne. Return to base. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 12, 2024

Will it happen?

Headlines:

Louisville to fire Kenny Payne: Cardinals coach will be dismissed after two infamous under-performing seasons - CBS Sports

Come back, Kenny!

UFC legend Mark Coleman hospitalized after rescuing parents from burning house, family asks for prayers - Yahoo Sports

A hero.

CBS’s Greg Gumbel to Miss NCAA Men’s Tournament Due to Family Health Issues, per Report - Sports Illustrated

March Madness will simply not be the same without him.

Steelers to trade Diontae Johnson to Panthers, sources say - ESPN

Bryce Young’s WR1?

Derrick Henry, Ravens agree to two-year deal - NBC Sports

The Ravens’ backfield just got a whole lot scarier.

Former Jaguars employee sentenced to prison for embezzlement - Yahoo Sports

Wild ending to a wild story.

2024 NFL free agency Day 2 grades: Ravens, Vikings earn an ‘A’ for star RB signings; Dolphins spend wisely - CBS Sports

It has been madness, and I’m sure Day 3 won’t disappoint.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’ - NBC Sports

An interesting perspective both ways... only time will tell who’s right here.

Bengals to Trade RB Joe Mixon to Texans Instead of Releasing Him, per Report - Sports Illustrated

A much better exit than releasing him.

RFK Jr. eyeing Rodgers, Ventura as top ‘24 running mate contenders - ESPN

Well, you can never say Aaron Rodgers is boring.