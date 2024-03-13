New in-season college basketball tournament to offer $2 million in NIL payouts

With the success of the NBA in-season tournament at the start of the NBA season, college basketball is now looking to try their hand at an in-season tournament themselves.

First reported by Front Office Sports, the new tournament will include up to $2 million in NIL deals, with each participating school receiving $1 million for just being in the tournament, according to On3.

The money will either be funneled to participating school’s NIL collective, boosters or a school’s NIL entity. Programs will distribute the cash at their own will. The only caveat is dollars must go to the current team.

The report states that schools such as Duke, Alabama, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Kansas, Oregon, St. John’s, San Diego State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia are all in talks to participate next season.

The event would be held in Vegas at the MGM Grand, with eight teams total, but with the possibility to expand to 16 the following season. It’s currently slated for Thanksgiving week.

The winning team of the tournament will also earn an additional $1 million — all of which would be distributed and divided up between the current roster. It cannot be used for recruiting advantages.

It will be interesting to see if this affects normal in-season tournaments like the Maui Invitational or the NIT Season Tip-Off.