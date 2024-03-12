Kentucky is among ESPN’s 8 teams that can win the National Championship

The Kentucky Wildcats have wrapped up the regular season and did so on a positive note.

The Cats ended SEC play with a five-game winning streak, defeating both Alabama and Tennessee in Knoxville during that span.

As postseason play begins, ESPN’s John Gasaway released his eight teams that could win the National Championship this season, and Kentucky made the cut.

Gasaway stated, “If you’re a fan of Arizona, UConn, Creighton, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Purdue or Tennessee, congratulations! Your team made the grade. And if you’re a coach or player with one of these eight teams, remember one thing. There’s a streak on the line here. This is not about you. Go out there and make this storied feature look smart one more time.”

The streak Gasaway refers to is that this ESPN feature has correctly featured the national championship-winning team since 2016. So Kentucky being in this bunch is definitely a good sign entering what hopes to be a special season of March Madness.

Gasaway believes the eight teams that can win it all this season are the Arizona Wildcats, UConn Huskies, Duke Blue Devils, Creighton Bluejays, Purdue Boilermakers, Houston Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers, and of course, Kentucky.

John Calipari and the Wildcats have not made much noise since the 2018-19 tournament. The program needs a big postseason run to feel good about the future under Calipari’s watch after several down years in Lexington.

With guys like Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves, and others, this team has the talent and depth to make some much-needed noise in the Big Dance. But as we’ve seen throughout the season, no game can be considered an easy one for this bunch.

Per Synergy, Kentucky ranks 2nd nationally (behind Indiana State) in Points per Possession at 1.062 on the season.



They remain 1st in PPP from OB Under (1.220), 4th in scoring on shots categorized as "Spot-Up" (1.130), and 2nd in overall jump shots (1.150).



ELITE offensive team — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 12, 2024

