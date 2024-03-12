Bracketology roundup for Kentucky

It is conference tournament week across college basketball as teams get prepared for the NCAA Tournament or look to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, there is no stress coming into Selection Sunday, as the Cats are firmly in the mix to land one of the top 16 seeds.

With that in mind, it appears that Kentucky, heading into the SEC Tournament, is looking at landing on the 3 or 4-seed line when the field is announced on Sunday.

Is there room to get to the 2-seed line? Potentially.

Related How to watch and follow Kentucky Basketball in the SEC Tournament

According to the latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology at ESPN, he has UK sitting at the 10th seed spot, which translates into the second best 3-seed. However, he does have the Cats projected in a region filled with blue-blood programs.

If Lunardi’s projections came to be true, it would project as this in the East region: UCONN (1-seed), North Carolina (2-seed), Kentucky (3-seed), and Kansas (4-seed).

With each team still scheduled to play some important conference tournament games to end the week, the door to a 2-seed is still slightly open, but they will need some help.

Now, let’s take a look at some other projections for where the Cats will land in the Tourney:

Where do you think the Cats will be seeded on Selection Sunday? Let us know in the comments!