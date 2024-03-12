How will Kentucky do in the SEC Tournament?

Greetings BBN.

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip off postseason play this week with the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Kentucky’s first game will come Friday night vs. the winner of Thursday’s Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game.

Kentucky is searching for its first tournament championship since the 2017-18 season. More importantly, winning this tournament would all but assure Kentucky of a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, with an outside chance at moving up to a 2-seed.

If the Cats advance to Sunday and play the highest seeds, they’ll need to beat Texas A&M, Alabama, and Tennessee to claim the title.

Will they get it done? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

