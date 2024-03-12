Tuesday Headlines: Matthew Mitchell Replacing Kyra Elzy?

News broke on Monday morning that Kyra Elzy had been relieved of her duties as the head coach of Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball. That news came after her second-consecutive losing season and lots of roster turnover/underperformance during the last two years.

Elzy, who finished with a 61-59 record in her four seasons at Kentucky, replaced former head coach Matthew Mitchell. Mitchell was highly successful in 13 seasons coaching the Wildcats, posting just one losing season (15-17) and reaching the Elite Eight multiple times.

On Monday afternoon, Lindsay Schnell reported that Kentucky was interested in Mitchell returning to coach, and the feeling was mutual.

However, it wasn’t long before she clarified that she also heard Kentucky is open to other possibilities for hiring Elzy’s replacement.

Let me clarify, because I did not mean for this to sound like a done deal (& sorry for the delay between tweets, I was on deadline!)



Mitchell wants the job. This is not a secret. A month ago, I was told UK wanted him too. But now I’m hearing UK is open to other possibilities 1/2 https://t.co/qAoq3ymjaT — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) March 11, 2024

Mitchell returning to Lexington would certainly be an eyebrow-raising move, but of course, anything is possible.

So, that leads to the question... Would you like to see Mitchell return to coaching the women’s basketball program? If so, let us know in the comments section below.

Tweet of the Day

.@SEC Awards selected by league coaches:

Freshman of the Year: @reed_sheppard

Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham



First Team: @ToniooReeves

Second Team: Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard

All-Freshman Team: Dillingham, Sheppard, D.J. Wagner



https://t.co/TeHjCK0K63 pic.twitter.com/tGkTALBrhU — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 11, 2024

These guards are special.

Headlines

Four Wildcats Earn All-SEC Recognition by League Coaches - UK

Reed Sheppard was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Year, while Rob Dillingham earned SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Could Kentucky Have a Z Factor for NCAA Play? - Vaught’s Views

Is he one of the keys to their success?

KU’s Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. out for Big 12 tourney - ESPN

Huge losses.

Reed Sheppard now the projected No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft - KSR

He’s playing terrific basketball.

Kirk Cousins leaving Vikings for 4-year deal with Falcons - ESPN

Big bag.

No. 2 seeds have strong track record at SEC Tournament - KSR

Could Kentucky follow suit?

Giants trading for Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns - ESPN

And paid a hefty price.

Pitino Regrets Leaving Kentucky, Shares Greatest Mistakes in Coaching - KSR

This one hurt.

Mother of girl injured in Britt Reid crash shocked by commutation - ESPN

Such an awful story.