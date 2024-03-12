Rick Pitino talks Reed Sheppard and Kentucky Wildcats

No matter his age (71) or how many scandals (too many) he has been involved with, Rick Pitino is one of the best basketball minds in all of basketball.

On Monday morning, he went on Pardon My Take to give his thoughts on Reed Sheppard and the Kentucky Wildcats.

“He’s tremendous. A great shooter. A great passer. He’s extremely athletic,” Pitino said of Sheppard. “He’s got a big decision to make. He’s probably a top-eight pick in the Draft. He’s the closest thing to the Pat Riley days, Rex Chapman for Kentucky. Does he stay? Does he leave?”

Given his level of play and draft projections, that is a decision that is likely to end him leaving Kentucky after just one season. However, Reed has not made that decision, nor does anyone know for certain.

That is unless you're Rick Pitino, who said, “I think I have the answer to that question, but I’ll keep it to myself.”

On the Wildcats as a whole, Pitino believes they are one of eight teams that have the potential to win the national title this season.

“Kentucky’s interesting,” Pitino said. “They score so many points. Their offense is so great. Can they do that for six games without getting in a lockdown (defensive) game? They’re very talented on offense. As talented as anybody in the nation.”

Who knows, and maybe Kentucky will have St John’s in their region. Joe Lunardi has the Red Storm as an 11 seed, with a potential matchup with a 3-seeded Kentucky in the Round of 32.

Check out the full interview below, which includes thoughts on his time at Kentucky and departure for the Boston Celtics.

