How to watch and follow Kentucky Basketball in the SEC Tournament

One of the best times of the year is finally here, March Madness.

But first, it is time for conference tournaments across the country, with the SEC Tournament heading to Nashville once again.

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the country as they head to the Music City. They’re coming off a huge few weeks in which they knocked off Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee all on the road.

Add in a 22-point victory over Alabama, and the Cats have not only cracked the top-10 in the final AP Poll of the regular season, but they have locked down the 2-seed for the SEC Tourney this week.

Playing as the 2-seed, the Cats picked up the double-bye and will tip off on Friday night at 7 PM EST.

With that in mind, we here at A Sea of Blue wanted to give the BBN a sneak peek at some of the potential matchups coming Kentucky’s way this weekend, as well as all the info you’ll need to watch and follow the Cats’ run in Nashville.

How to watch Kentucky Basketball in the 2024 SEC Tournament

All of this year’s SEC Tournament games will air on either ESPN or the SEC Network. For an online stream, you can utilize WatchESPN and the ESPN app for mobile devices.

Can’t watch the game? Tom Leach and Jack Givens will have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Below is a bracket and schedule of all the games this week.

Now, let’s look at what a path to the SEC Championship would look like if Kentucky advances to Sunday and plays the highest seed in every round.

Quarterfinal Round

Kentucky could have a revenge game opportunity in the Quarterfinals, as things seem to be shaping up for a matchup with the Aggies in Bridgestone Arena on Friday night.

The two teams faced off once already this season in College Station, which saw the Aggies shoot the lights out, dominate the boards, and pick up an overtime win.

Will that happen again on Friday?

First, the Aggies will have to get through the Ole Miss Rebels, who they just blew out in Oxford on Saturday afternoon. It seems Buzz Williams has his team playing desperately, as they need to win the SEC Tournament to get an NCAA Tournament berth.

Can they catch fire and knock off the Rebels and Cats on back-to-back nights? It should be a fun one to kick off the BBN’s takeover of Broadway.

Semifinal Round

UK potentially has a revenge game in the Quarterfinals, but if the Cats advance, it could be the Tide’s turn for a revenge game in the Semis.

Nate Oats’ squad got embarrassed in Lexington just a few weeks ago, and ever since, Alabama has been struggling to get rolling. Coming off a close game to Arkansas this past Saturday, their first round matchup will not be a cakewalk in the slightest if Florida picks up the win on Thursday.

If there is any team that I think John Calipari and his team are excited fell to that 3-seed line in the SEC it had to be the Tide. Yes, they are elite offensively, but they struggle mightily on defense. It is the perfect matchup for this Kentucky team and should produce another track meet if the teams meet on Saturday at Bridgestone.

SEC Championship

How about a rubber match for the SEC Tournament Championship in Nashville? That’s what we’d be treated to if the Cats and Vols make it to Sunday’s title game.

After Tennessee ran Kentucky off the floor in Rupp Arena, UK got revenge over Rick Barnes and his squad on Saturday in Knoxville. Both teams have proven they are the two best teams in the conference and are likely two of the 10 best teams in the country entering the NCAA Tournament.

There isn't much else to say but that this game could go down as another all-time matchup between the two programs as of late. Also, another win over the Vols could potentially help lift the Cats to that 2-seed line, and if nothing else, secure a 3-seed. It won't be easy, but it would make another major statement.

First things first. Kentucky has to take care of business Friday night and go from there.

Let the fun begin.