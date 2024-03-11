Reed Sheppard is the #1 pick in new NBA Mock Draft by The Ringer

Kentucky Basketball guard Reed Sheppard has been widely viewed as a top 10 pick in this year’s NBA Draft for the last several weeks, but a new mock draft by The Ringer is taking the Reed Hype Train to a whole new level.

In The Ringer’s latest mock draft by Kevin O’Connor, Sheppard is the first name off the board going to the San Antonio Spurs with the #1 pick.

In this hypothetical scenario, The Spurs pair Sheppard with last year’s #1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, creating what would be one of the best young duos in the league.

The 2024 NBA Draft class isn’t viewed as particularly strong by many draft analysts, and there hasn't been a consensus view of whom the top prospect is. France’s Zaccharie Risacher has been viewed as a possible #1 pick, along with the likes of another French prospect, Alex Carr, and Serbian guard Nikola Topic. Ron Holland from the NBA G-League has also been a guy in the mix at the top of draft boards.

However, Sheppard’s play over the last several weeks has vaulted him into consideration for the top pick. Sheppard is coming off an impressive all-around showing in Knoxville, scoring 27 points on 64% shooting from the floor and knocking down 7/10 3-pointers, while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Sheppard’s shooting ability, solid passing, ability to create for others, and cause turnovers on defense certainly make him a strong prospect for the NBA.

If Sheppard ultimately is the #1 pick, he would be the first Wildcat to claim the top spot in the NBA Draft since Karl-Anthony Towns was selected #1 overall in 2015.

It’s wild to see how Sheppard has risen during his time at Kentucky, but he certainly deserves all the attention and hype he’s receiving. Draft day is a little ways off, but this is certainly something to keep an eye on.

To see where other Kentucky Wildcats landed, check out the full projection here.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!