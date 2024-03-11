Kentucky fires women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy

Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy has been relieved of duties, athletics director Mitch Barnhart announced on Monday.

“I appreciate Kyra for her efforts at Kentucky, on and off the court, and wish her and her family the best in the future,” Barnhart said in a press release.

Elzy has been head coach of the Wildcats since November of 2020 when Matthew Mitchell resigned. Her four seasons as head coach were highlighted by winning the 2022 SEC Tournament championship.

Elzy also served eight seasons on the Kentucky staff as an assistant coach (2008-09 and 2009-10) and associate head coach (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2016-17 through 2019-20).

The Wildcats finished 12-20 this past season and went 61-60 overall under Elzy, including a 23-40 record in the SEC. They missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

UK will now begin a national search for a new head coach.