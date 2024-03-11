Reed Sheppard and Antonio Reeves earn weekly SEC awards

After a big week for the Kentucky Wildcats, you knew some SEC awards were coming.

As it turns out, two were awarded on Monday when Reed Sheppard was named SEC Freshman of the Week, while Antonio Reeves shared Co-SEC Player of the Week honors with Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki.

A 6-foot-6 senior from Chicago (IL), Reeves averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in wins over the Vanderbilt Commodores and No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. He racked up 27 points (8/16 shooting) and seven rebounds in the upset of Tennessee. He’s the first Kentucky player to score 20 or more points in seven straight games since Jamal Murray did so 12 straight times during the 2015-16 season.

Reeves is currently averaging 20.2 points per game, which would be the most ever in a single season under head coach John Calipari at Kentucky.

A 6-foot-3, 187-pound freshman from London (KY), Sheppard averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for the week. He tied his career-high with 11 assists against Vanderbilt, then went for 27 points (9/14 shooting), six boards, and five dimes in the win over the Volunteers in their building. He was 9-of-15 from 3-point range for the week, including seven made 3s at Tennessee.

Sheppard now has three games this season with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, the first Kentucky player ever to do so.

Well done.

