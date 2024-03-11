Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings

Kentucky Basketball is riding the waves of a five-game winning streak as they enter SEC Tournament play. The Wildcats most recently knocked off the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday after taking care of business against Vanderbilt earlier in the week.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 23-8 record overall and 13-5 in conference play. They earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and will face the winner of Ole Miss /Texas A&M on Friday evening. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 PM CT, and if Kentucky wins, they’ll advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals, which is scheduled for 3 PM CT.

If John Calipari’s Wildcats can win those two games, then they’ll not only find themselves in the SEC title game on Sunday but also further improve their ranking in the AP Top-25 and, therefore, likely increase their seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Analytics-wise, Kentucky enters the week ranked 17th overall at KenPom, 13th at EvanMiya, 20th at BartTorvik, 13th at DRatings, and 18th at TeamRankings.

Let us know where you think the Kentucky Wildcats should be ranked in this week’s AP Top-25 and how they’ll fare in the SEC Tournament.

