Multiple Georgia players share praise for Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are currently gearing up for the 2024 college football season.

After a tough bowl loss to Clemson to end last season, the Cats did not waste time recruiting some of the top talent in the transfer portal to Lexington.

Kentucky grabbed two Georgia Bulldogs in the portal to help take the program to the next level in the SEC this upcoming season.

Big Blue Nation has welcomed linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Athens.

Dumas-Johnson was the signal caller for the Bulldogs' defense during his time in Athens, and Vandagriff was the backup quarterback.

During the NFL combine, a few Georgia stars were asked about the newest Kentucky Wildcats, and they had nothing but great things to say.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint kept it simple, “They got two dogs.” The wide receiver went on to say, “Even though they’re on the wrong side, they’re still dogs. Brock and Pop, they’re great players, young players, but they’re ready to work and ready to play,” per KSR’s Nick Roush.

NFL prospect Kamari Lassiter shared his thoughts on the Cats’ newest linebacker saying, “He’s going to come in and set the tone early. He’s going to go in there and try to be a leader for the team and lead them to however many wins he can,” per Roush.

Kentucky has gotten a proven SEC-caliber linebacker from one of the top programs in the country and a quarterback hungry to make a name for himself next season.

Both guys will be looking to make a massive impact in Lexington.