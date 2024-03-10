Drake visits John Calipari and brings Rob Dillingham on stage at Rupp Arena concert

One of the greatest rappers of all time has made his return to Rupp Arena.

Drake, an avid Kentucky Wildcats Basketball fan, was back in Lexington for a concert in downtown Lexington on Sunday night.

Head coach John Calipari and Drake have been friends for years, and Calipari went to social media to show his love for the rapper.

During his concert, Drake brought current Wildcats star Rob Dillingham on the stage!

At his concert in Rupp Arena tonight Drake just brought Rob Dillingham up on Stage with him pic.twitter.com/B2iykGYFhJ — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) March 11, 2024

Drake has been around the Kentucky program for years, and fans probably remember when the rapper was decked out in gear during Big Blue Madness and air-balled a jumper. He actually coached Anthony Davis in the 2012 Alumni Game.

The program even gifted the rapper a championship ring after Kentucky won its eighth National Championship back in 2012.

Since then, the GLOBL Jam Tournament was held in Canada this past summer, and Drake opened his home to Wildcats.

The two have been good friends and Kentucky fans have fed off of the love for years.

Thanks to my friend @Drake for opening his home to our team today!! pic.twitter.com/lBBMUOkPad — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 14, 2023

DJ Wagner and Kareem Watkins walking out with Lil Durk pic.twitter.com/RlfQhtTaxQ — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) March 11, 2024

