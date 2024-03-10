 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Drake visits John Calipari and brings Rob Dillingham on stage at Rupp Arena concert

The worldwide star loves his Kentucky Wildcats.

By PatrickJCarey
Kentucky v Wisconsin Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

One of the greatest rappers of all time has made his return to Rupp Arena.

Drake, an avid Kentucky Wildcats Basketball fan, was back in Lexington for a concert in downtown Lexington on Sunday night.

Head coach John Calipari and Drake have been friends for years, and Calipari went to social media to show his love for the rapper.

During his concert, Drake brought current Wildcats star Rob Dillingham on the stage!

Drake has been around the Kentucky program for years, and fans probably remember when the rapper was decked out in gear during Big Blue Madness and air-balled a jumper. He actually coached Anthony Davis in the 2012 Alumni Game.

The program even gifted the rapper a championship ring after Kentucky won its eighth National Championship back in 2012.

Since then, the GLOBL Jam Tournament was held in Canada this past summer, and Drake opened his home to Wildcats.

The two have been good friends and Kentucky fans have fed off of the love for years.

