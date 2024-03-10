SEC Power Rankings as the regular season comes to an end

The SEC regular season has come to an end, as teams are now preparing to head to Nashville for the chance to hoist the SEC Tournament Championship.

The power rankings for the week stayed pretty close to the same, with some movement in a few spots, especially with Florida’s road loss to Vanderbilt.

Here is how the SEC Power Rankings shake out after the final week of regular-season play.

Previous Rank: 1

Tennessee has been the best team in the SEC for the majority of the season, and despite a home loss to Kentucky, they continue to hold this spot down. A tournament run might be hard for the Vols with their clear lack of offense outside of Dalton Knecht, but winning the SEC outright shows just how tough they can be. And despite the loss, the Vols are still projected to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi.

Previous Rank: 3

The Wildcats have now won seven of their last eight games with wins over Auburn, Tennessee, and Mississippi State on the road. Add in a 22-point beatdown of Alabama, and the Cats are one of the most feared teams in the country heading into March. With a good showing in the SEC Tournament, a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament looks very possible. However, an early slip-up could easily drop them down to 4-seed.

Previous Rank: 5

The Tigers continue to show they can make some noise in March with some great defense, and solid offense. Matchups will be huge, but the Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak into Nashville after knocking off Georgia on Saturday, which helps propel them a couple of spots forward.

Previous Rank: 2

The Tide had a tough week with a loss to Florida, and an OT win over a bad Arkansas team. The efficiency numbers love Nate Oats’ squad, but it is very clear they have a few big weaknesses heading into Nashville and March Madness. It’s also worth pointing out that sophomore guard Rylan Griffen missed Saturday’s win over Arkansas and is uncertain for Friday’s SEC Tournament opener.

Previous Rank: 4

South Carolina remains the mystery team heading into Nashville. Which team will show up? The one that got blown out by Auburn or the team that knocked off Tennessee and dominated Kentucky earlier in the season? With those questions still in mind, I think holding them here within the top five is reasonable.

Previous Rank: 10

Heading into Nashville, the Aggies are riding a three-game win streak and completely blew out Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday. They will face off with the Rebels again on Thursday, but at this point, it looks like Buzz Williams has the Aggies clicking. Playing a desperate team at this point in the year is always tricky, and add in a physical defensive team like the Aggies and it could be tricky for their opponent at Bridgestone. A&M probably needs to win the SEC Tournament to have any hope of making the Big Dance. They’re currently not listed in ESPN’s Bracketology.

Previous Rank: 6

A lot of folks likely had the Gators as a sneaky pick to make a run in Nashville, but after the crushing home loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, I would imagine that has mostly gone out the window. Yes, they beat Alabama earlier in the week, but a loss to the Commodores is not good. Still, if they play like they did in wins over Bama, Kentucky, and Auburn, then don’t be shocked to see the Gators play in the SEC Championship.

Previous Rank: 7

LSU picked up a win over Missouri to end their season on Saturday, and I think all would agree that the job Matt McMahon has done in Baton Rouge in his second season is quite impressive. Without some injuries this season, the Tigers could have potentially made some more noise in the league as well. Despite those injuries, they still had impressive wins over South Carolina and Kentucky.

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-12, 8-10)

Previous Rank: 8

Earlier in the season, the Bulldogs would have been much higher for me in these rankings, but losing four straight games calls for a fairly steep slide. It started off pretty but ended pretty brutally in Starkville this season, including an overtime loss at home to South Carolina on Saturday. The Bulldogs are currently projected as one of the final teams in the NCAA Tournament field of 68 at ESPN.

Previous Rank: 12

Despite an awful record the Razorbacks are starting to find themselves over the last few weeks. They took Kentucky to the wire, took Alabama to the wire, and put up 94 points on LSU in their home finale. I think it's fair to say there aren't a ton of the top seeds that would like to see Arkansas as their opponent come Thursday or Friday.

Previous Rank: 9

The Rebels crushed a weak non-conference schedule and then flopped in the conference portion. Add in Texas A&M blowing them out on Saturday, and things ended pretty poorly for Ole Miss in Chris Beard’s first season. Now, the questions will begin as well; is Beard going to return? Should be interesting to follow as his name likely comes up in several coaching searches.

Previous Rank: 11

The Bulldogs lost to Auburn, but they picked up a win over Ole Miss earlier in the week. They could be a spot higher, but overall it was an incredibly average season in Year 2 of the Mike White era.

Previous Rank: 13

The Commodores picked up a huge win over Florida on Saturday and gave Jerry Stackhouse a signature win to end their regular season. Will it be enough to save Stackhouse’s job?

Previous Rank: 14

Dennis Gates was a superstar coming into this season in the coaching world. Well, after an impressive first season, the Tigers laid a complete egg this season, going 0-18 in SEC play. There is no doubt about it for Missouri: This season was an all-systems failure.