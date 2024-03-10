Kentucky hits a feat seen only by past national championship Wildcat teams

The Kentucky Wildcats couldn’t have ended the regular season on a higher note than taking down the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday evening.

The Cats ended the 2023-24 regular season with a five-game win streak, taking down both Alabama and Tennessee in that span. If you go back further, they’ve won seven of their last eight games, including a monster win at Auburn, as well as a buzzer-beating victory at Mississippi State.

It has been somewhat of an up-and-down season for Kentucky, but this team is one of the most talented teams in the country. They’ve built quite a resume this season as well, for seeding purposes in the NCAA Tournament, taking down Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt all on the road.

This is just the fifth time in program history that the Cats have won those five true road games in the same season, according to Corey Price on Twitter.

This year is just the 5th time in @KentuckyMBB history that the Wildcats won true road games against Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt all in the same season. The previous 4 such occurrences:



- 2011-2012 (National Champions)



- 1997-1998 (National… — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 10, 2024

The previous four times the program achieved that feat all ended the same way: An NCAA National Championship banner being hung in Rupp Arena.

The four previous times, per Price:

1977-78 / National Champions

1995-96 / National Champions

1997-98 / National Champions

2011-12 / National Champions

Next up, Kentucky will look to win another SEC Tournament Championship next week.