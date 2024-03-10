Sunday Headlines: Beating Tennessee and landing Karter Knox

Morning BBN!

What a day Saturday was for the Kentucky Wildcats.

It began with the Wildcats scoring a monumental road win over the Tennessee Volunteers,

It ended with a commitment from 5-star wing Karter Knox, the younger brother of former Wildcats star Kevin Knox.

That’s how you win the weekend.

This year is just the 5th time in @KentuckyMBB history that the Wildcats won true road games against Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt all in the same season. The previous 4 such occurrences:



- 2011-2012 (National Champions)



- 1997-1998 (National… — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 10, 2024

I’m here for it.

Peiser Wins Air Rifle Silver, Kentucky Finishes 4th Overall – UK Athletics

Freshman Braden Peiser continued his impressive stretch of performances by winning the air rifle individual silver medal as the University of Kentucky rifle team completed competition at the 2024 NCAA Rifle Championships in fourth place overall. Great season Cats!

Reeves, Sheppard Lead No. 15 Kentucky Past No. 4 Tennessee – UK Athletics

Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard each scored 27 points. For Reeves, it was the 19th time this season, and the seventh game in a row, in which he has scored at least 20 points.

Antonio Reeves dropped 27 points vs. Tennessee, his 7th straight 20-point game - KSR

Antonio Reeves is Mr. Consistency for Kentucky. The fifth-year guard dropped 27 points against No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday.

Seventh-Inning Run Keeps No. 3 LSU Undefeated – UK Athletics

The No. 3 LSU Tigers ran their undefeated start to the season to 21-0 Saturday evening, scoring a go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the seventh to beat No. 21 Kentucky, 4-3.

WATCH: The moment Karter Knox became a Kentucky Wildcat - KSR

Karter Knox is a Cat, choosing Kentucky over Louisville, South Florida and Overtime Elite on Saturday at halftime of his game in the OTE playoffs

Luke Brown Wins First Career NCAA Championship Medal – UK Athletics

Brown earned his first NCAA silver medal in his third-straight NCAA indoor championships appearance after jumping a mark of 54’10.75”/16.73 meters on his second attempt.

Scouting Karter Knox and his fit at Kentucky - Cats Pause

What does Karter Knox bring with him to a Kentucky program that could look totally different next season?

Kamilla Cardoso hit March Madness’ first wild buzzer-beater to keep South Carolina women undefeated - SBNation.com

South Carolina’s center had never made a three-pointer until she banked in a buzzer-beater to stun Tennessee. And what were the Vols doing on defense???

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski tripped UNC player in intentional dirty play - SBNation.com

The spirit of Grayson Allen compelled Kyle Filipowski to blatantly trip a North Carolina player.

North Carolina silences Duke to clinch ACC title outright - ESPN

Cormac Ryan silenced the Cameron Crazies with 31 points as No. 7 North Carolina beat No. 9 Duke 84-79 to clinch the ACC regular-season title outright.

Everyone in college sports need to stand against anti-DEI bills in Florida, Alabama - SBNation.com

Emmitt Smith blasted Florida’s anti DEI bill. More need to join him.

Houston clinches outright Big 12 title, then routs Kansas by 30 - ESPN

Top-ranked Houston pounded Kansas by 30 points Saturday, hours after a loss by No. 6 Iowa State gave the Cougars the outright Big 12 regular-season title.

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson dislocates shoulder, set for MRI - ESPN

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson suffered a dislocated right shoulder in Saturday's loss to Houston, and he will have an MRI when the team returns to Lawrence, according to coach Bill Self.

Chiefs' Chris Jones stays on reported 5-year deal with record salary and $95 million guaranteed - Yahoo Sports

Jones has three Super Bowl rings as a standout defensive lineman.

College Basketball Coach Turns Worst Coaching Job Into Slam Dunk at Salkehatchie - The New York Times

South Carolina Salkehatchie had no budget, players or running water in the locker room when Matt Lynch arrived.

