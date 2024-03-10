End-of-game execution must be tuned up as Kentucky heads into postseason play

The Kentucky Wildcats walk away from Knoxville with a win over the No. 4 Vols, 85-81. But it did get just a tad bit too close for comfort during the final minute of action.

Kentucky blew an 11-point lead, 84-73, in the final minute of play to Tennessee. Quickly, it was 84-76, then 84-79, and then 84-81 thanks to three Kentucky turnovers in the final 47 seconds.

And Kentucky was one missed Josiah Jordan James 3-pointer from a potential all-time collapse.

However, he missed, and Rob Dillingham redeemed his missed free throw against Florida in Rupp that led to a Gators 3 at the end of regulation to send what was a game that seemed over into overtime, in which Florida won.

Heading into postseason play, Kentucky is ready in virtually all facets of the game. Their offense is the best country, the defense is good when they lock in, and they never quit.

However, this isn’t the first time this year this has happened. Just two weeks ago in Starkville, Kentucky blew an eight-point lead in the final minute thanks to a costly turnover and three Josh Hubbard triples to tie the game at 89, only for Reed Sheppard to bail Kentucky out at the buzzer.

Late-game, defensive pressure seems to be this team’s kryptonite, and it’ll need to be fine-tuned as we head to tournament play.

