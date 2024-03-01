Friday Headlines: John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins Edition

While there are plenty of former Kentucky Wildcats currently shining in the NBA, two of John Calipari’s first recruits at UK find themselves not playing in The Association.

Demarcus Cousins and John Wall were tremendous Wildcats in their one year at Kentucky before being selected as top-tier picks in their draft class.

Because they both were so incredibly gifted and driven to be great, both were sure-fire rookies and both had electric starts to their individual careers. But, unfortunately, the NBA transitioned to a play-style that isn’t exactly crafted for either of their games.

Cousins is now playing overseas for the Taiwan Beer Leopards while Wall is taking a year off from basketball, having last played for the Los Angeles Clippers a season ago.

The two hopped on the Point Game podcast to talk about their time at Kentucky and look back on their favorite memories. You can watch the entire podcast here.

Joining Cousins and Wall at Kentucky was fellow freshman Eric Bledsoe. The three were pretty much inseparable during their time in Lexington and this story on Kentucky Sports Radio talks about that even further.

Enjoy!

Tweet of the Day

Demarcus Cousins gives his favorite moment from his time at Kentucky.



He, John Wall, and Eric Bledsoe shared a special moment at a Drake concert after the season.



“That moment we all hugged each other, us all knowing each other's background, each other's stories, the struggles,… pic.twitter.com/LfXaRRcpjE — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 29, 2024

Missing the good ole days.

Headlines

UK Took Care of Court Storming Concern at MSU - Vaught’s Views

Continues to be a hot topic.

Caitlin Clark to forgo final year at Iowa, enter WNBA draft - ESPN

Greatest career ever.

Tubby Smith and Chris Lofton are both SEC Legend - Vaught’s Views

You can say that again.

Shohei Ohtani reveals little after surprise marriage news - ESPN

Starting to feel that world-wide impact.

UK WBB falls to Ole Miss, 75-45, in last home game of season - KSR

Not pretty at all.

2024 NFL Combine takeaways, grades for prospects - CBS Sports

The draft process is fully underway.

Tre Mitchell could return vs. Arkansas on Saturday - KSR

Would be massive.

Looking beyond the days of LeBron James - CBS Sports

How much longer will he go?