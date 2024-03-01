A 14-team College Football Playoff model could be gaining traction

It sounds like the idea of a 14-team College Football Playoff littered with automatic conference bids is picking up momentum.

Earlier this week, news began to swirl of a proposal for a 14-team CFP system that would feature these automatic conference bids:

SEC - 3 automatic qualifiers

Big Ten - 3 automatic qualifiers

ACC - 2 automatic qualifiers

Big 12 - 2 automatic qualifiers

Group of Five - 1 automatic qualifiers

At-Large - 3 spots

The contract for the CFP is up after the year 2025, so this proposal would take effect in 2026, according to reports from ESPN and others.

The idea has received a lot of backlash, but to be honest, I personally don’t despise the idea of adding some continuity to the playoff system.

From my perspective, it would be nice to have a better line of sight and criteria for ultimately earning a shot to play for a national title.

The model would get wonky when you consider conferences having down years and things of that nature.

Also, you must take into consideration the ever-changing landscape of each conference from an expansion perspective.

With leagues like the SEC and Big Ten continuing to grow, you would have to factor that in when projecting how many teams would represent them respectively.

A huge part of this proposal would be the financial aspect and the exact money split between each conference.

That’s a loaded topic, but essentially, you’d have to imagine the SEC and Big Ten taking the largest share and it being divided out from there.

I don’t think fans care much about the revenue split. They just want a model that is likely to produce the most entertaining and fair matchups.

It will be interesting to see what happens over the next year or two before a new model must be implemented.

I look forward to speculating on just how that model will benefit (or hurt) Kentucky’s chances at making a run at a national championship one day.