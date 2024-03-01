Rob Dillingham’s latest late-game heroics helped Kentucky win in Starkville

A career-high 32 points and a game-winning shot was what Tuesday evening gave Reed Sheppard. He was the star of the show down the stretch, nailing multiple shots and free throws to help the Kentucky Wildcats beat Mississippi State at the buzzer.

However, to put them in that position, Kentucky needed fellow freshman star Rob Dillingham to do his late-game heroics yet again.

Dillingham has been among the Cats’ best players this season, and his explosive nature makes him an elite prospect at the NBA level as well. The star guard was pivotal for the Wildcats in the closing moments.

Let’s start with 4:24 left in the game.

The Cats, the second prior, were down 71-69. In the last 270 seconds, they netted 19 points, and it started with Dillingham’s made 3 to put Kentucky up by one. He then assisted an Aaron Bradshaw dunk, a pretty high-efficiency play.

The Cats were up 74-73, and can you guess who continued to score? Yes, Dillingham made a layup to put them up three with under three minutes to go.

That’s where Sheppard started to take over, but this game might not have swung in Kentucky’s favor if it wasn’t for the high-level play of Dillingham, who continues to be one of the best late-game closers that the Cats have. He ended up with seven points in the final 4:51 of a game that was decided by two points.

We’ve seen Dillingham do this plenty this season, especially in those road games vs. Texas A&M and LSU that were sadly overshadowed since Kentucky lost those in overtime to the Aggies and on a last-second shot by the Tigers.

Still, it’s great to continuously see Dillingham come up clutch when it matters most, which bodes well for a deep Kentucky postseason run if everything else is clicking.

Expect his involvement late in games, especially with how easy he makes scoring look, to continue as Kentucky hopefully has a special March.

