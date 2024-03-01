 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky has one of the best 3-point shooting teams in school history

The data shows how well this team shoots the ball.

By Zac Oakes
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Kentucky at Mississippi State Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Watching this Kentucky Wildcats team all season, we’ve seen how well this team can shoot the ball from deep.

But the numbers show that this year’s Wildcats are one of the best shooting teams in program history.

On Twitter, @WildcatsTongue pointed out how well this Kentucky team shoots the ball from deep, particularly the top three shooters: Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves, who are shooting at a combined clip of 46.5% from deep.

As noted in the post, the rest of those teams had some pretty successful postseason runs, providing some optimism for the future of this Kentucky group.

That trio of shooters also ranks in the top 10 in Kentucky Basketball history for 3-point percentage in a single season.

The trio of Sheppard, Dillingham, and Reeves is lethal from beyond the arc, and that doesn’t even take into account the shooting ability of a guy like Zvonimir Ivisic, who has only played in 10 games but is 6/13 from deep in limited action, or a guy like Tre Mitchell who has shot the ball well for the majority of the season.

Over the last few years, many fans have wanted to see Kentucky put a team on the floor that utilized the 3-point shot more, and this group has certainly done that. Let’s see if they can convert that shooting ability into a postseason run.

