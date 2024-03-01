Kentucky has one of its best free-throw shooting teams under John Calipari

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to have one of the best offenses in America, and a big part of that is their success at the free-throw line.

Currently, the Cats are shooting the second-best free throw percentage under the Calipari era, coming in at 76.2% from the line. The best percentage came in the 2019-20 season where the team shot 79.7% as a team.

Even though free-throw shooting has been a kryptonite for some of Calipari’s past teams, it’s been a strength so far for this team.

Even on the road in some of their biggest games, Kentucky has taken care of business at the line. They just shot 15/17 (88.2%) Tuesday night in a two-point win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The most impressive stat was that nine of the 15 made free throws came in the last 1:30 of the game.

If Kentucky doesn’t hit those free throws down the stretch, we’re probably talking about a Bulldogs win.

Here’s a look at free-throw shooting for Calipari’s Kentucky teams that made it to the Final Four or better.

2010-11 season: 71.8%

2011-12 season: 72.3%

2013-14 season: 67.9%

2014-15 season: 72.2%

Looking at the stats, Kentucky is currently shooting at 76.2%, and every team that has made it to the Final Four or better has shot over 70% from the line, except in the 2013-14 season.

As long as Kentucky can continue to make its free throws down the stretch of games in the future, then fans should not have to worry about that being the reason why the Cats lost a game.