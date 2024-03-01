Isaiah West commits to Kentucky

How about a Yahtzee to get the BBN excited about spring practice?

That is exactly what happened today, as the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from 3-star running back Isaiah West.

West took to Twitter to announce the news Friday night.

West ultimately chose the Cats over offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan State, and several others. He’s ranked as high as 297th overall in the 2025 class by ESPN, which also has him ranked 10th in the football-rich state of Pennsylvania.

A 5-foot-11 and 208-pound running back from Philadelphia (PA), West received an offer from Kentucky back in early December, and the Cats seemed to jump to the top of the list in this recruitment. Quite surprising, however, is the two main recruiters for the majority of the time were Liam Coen and Scott Woodward.

After the departure of Coen to Tampa Bay, running backs coach Jay Boulware took over and ultimately sealed the deal for West to Kentucky.

The running back position has been a successful one under Mark Stoops in Lexington. With Benny Snell, Chris Rodriguez, and Ray Davis all becoming superstars to the BBN, the staff is now looking to find the next guy to propel the Cats forward. West will join a room that is still young but has plenty of talent. Adding him to the mix just bolsters the potential of the room even further.

With the news, West now becomes the third commitment in the 2025 class, including QB Stone Saunders and WR Quintin Simmons.

Welcome to the BBN, Isaiah!

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action.

