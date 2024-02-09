Friday Headlines: Jasper Johnson Visit Edition

Good morning, BBN.

A big weekend is on deck for Kentucky Basketball, who will not only play host to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, but they’ll also host 5-star guard Jasper Johnson, who is taking his official visit this weekend. It begins today and runs through Sunday.

Johnson is the former Woodford County product and son of Kentucky Football great Dennis Johnson while being ranked No. 8 overall in the 2025 class by 247 Sports.

However, there’s a chance Johnson will reclass into 2024 and be on a college campus next fall. The current plan is for him to make a commitment sometime in the summer, so it’s safe to say this is a very important visit for John Calipari and Co.

Will the Cats get this big-time legacy recruit?

Tweet of the Day

The bench reaction. The angle. The lob.



Great to see Jordan Burks get things going down in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/ggYxtUEhwL — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) February 9, 2024

You love to see it!

